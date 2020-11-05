Bursa Malaysia ends at intraday high, CI up 2.52pc

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 36.88 points or 2.52 per cent to 1,501.49, after opening 4.25 points better at 1,468.86. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Bursa Malaysia ended at its intraday high today with the benchmark index breaching the key 1,500-point level, bolstered by brisk buying momentum, and in line with the upbeat performance in regional markets.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 36.88 points or 2.52 per cent to 1,501.49, after opening 4.25 points better at 1,468.86.

The key index moved between 1,467.84 and 1,501.49 throughout the day.

The overall market breadth was positive with gainers outnumbered losers 1,096 to 204, while 288 counters were unchanged, 553 untraded and 28 others suspended.

Total volume fell to 6.92 billion units worth RM3.89 billion from yesterday’s 7.34 billion units worth RM3.36 billion.

Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd economist Adam Mohamed Rahim said the FBM KLCI closed higher today to reach above 1,500 points, as market sentiment is boosted by the Budget 2021 announcement tomorrow and the latest updates on the US Election.

“Some Darby Plantation led gainers among the 30 FBM KLCI constituents with a 6.6 per cent jump, while no company recorded losses for the day.

“On a sectoral basis, the technology index advanced by 5.4 per cent, recording the biggest gainer among the sectors on Bursa Malaysia,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, Adam said the construction index was the second-largest gainer with a 4.3 per cent increase as investors were anticipating a possible roll-out of mega projects laid out in the previous year’s budget to be announced in Budget 2021 tomorrow.

“Interestingly, all sectors were in green today as markets cheered the latest updates on US election which saw Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading the polls,” he said.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank rose eight sen to RM7.08, Top Gloves increased 20 sen to RM8.30, Hartalega added 16 sen to RM18.00, Public Bank gained 14 sen to RM15.00 and Tenaga increased 42 sen to RM10.06.

Malaysian Pacific Industries topped the gainers’ list, adding RM1.50 to RM24.10, followed by Fraser & Neave which gained 92 sen to RM32.00, Greatech increased 82 sen to RM8.67 and UWC which added 62 sen to RM7.36.

Of the actives, AT Systematization was unchanged at 12 sen, Kanger bagged 3.5 sen to 20 sen, NETX added one sen to 12.5 sen, Bintai Kinden rose 6.5 to 71.5 sen, and Konsortium Transnasional increased two sen to 16 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index improved 286.17 points to 10,980.17, the FBMT 100 Index was 273.47 points better at 10,682.13 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 401.41 points to 13,132.73.

The FBM 70 went up 410.05 points to 14,333.05 and the FBM ACE was 508.73 points firmer at 10,600.90.

The Financial Services Index rose 168.09 points to 12,150.12, the Industrial Products and Services Index perked up 5.39 points to 149.36 and the Plantation Index gained 224.64 points to 7,131.61.

The Main Market volume rose to 3.83 billion shares worth RM3.04 billion from yesterday’s 2.87 billion shares worth RM2.36 billion.

Warrants turnover increased slightly to 733.30 million units valued at RM145.95 million from 732.77 million units valued at RM148.77 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 2.36 billion shares worth RM703.68 million compared with 3.70 billion shares worth RM850.71 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 774.33 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.05 billion), construction (350.82 million), technology (249.19 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (132.09 million), property (261.76 million), plantations (240.39 million), REITs (10.45 million), closed/fund (6,000), energy (292.24 million), healthcare (98.15 million), telecommunications and media (43.26 million), transportation and logistics (214.53 million), and utilities (209.37 million). — Bernama