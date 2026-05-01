KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The introduction of the Post-Maternity Leave Allowance, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, reflects the government’s concern for working mothers in addressing the rising cost of living.

Most public and private sector employees interviewed by Bernama said the additional one-month assistance would allow mothers who have just given birth to undergo their confinement period with greater peace of mind, without financial pressure.

Senior assistant director at the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), Nurfarehin Abd Aziz, 35, said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to empowering women.

“It is very helpful, especially in the current economic situation, which is placing pressure on many people.

“At the very least, mothers who have just given birth can go through their confinement period more calmly without having to worry too much about financial matters,” she told Bernama after the 2026 National Workers’ Day celebration themed ‘Pekerja Madani Kesuma Bangsa’ at the Unifi Arena here today.

Senior administrative assistant at the Penang State Secretary’s Office, Laily Othman, 56, said the initiative would greatly assist female civil servants in planning their maternity leave.

“When we are given longer leave with allowance support, we can maintain our mental well-being and spend quality time with our families. This is a commendable effort to uplift women,” she said.

A nurse at the Sepang District Health Office, Nur Farah Diyana Hairo Azaman, 33, who has three children, said the allowance would benefit mothers, especially those who require a longer recovery period after childbirth.

“It provides room for better recovery while also enabling breastfeeding programmes to be carried out more effectively,” she said.

When delivering his message at the 2026 National Workers’ Day celebration, the Prime Minister announced that the government will introduce the Post-Maternity Leave Allowance as a progressive measure to support women’s participation in the workforce and to ease the pressures faced by mothers after childbirth.

He said the initiative was introduced following findings that the labour force participation rate among women, particularly those aged between 25 and 39, has shown a slight decline, partly due to maternity commitments.

Anwar said the allowance will be introduced through amendments to the Employment Insurance System Act 2017 and is aimed at providing additional financial support to mothers who require a longer period after maternity leave. — Bernama