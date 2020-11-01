Amanah Saham Darul Iman declares income distribution of 1.10 sen a unit for FY20

KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 1 — Amanah Saham Darul Iman (Asdi) has announced an income distribution of 1.10 sen per unit for the financial year ended October 31, 2020 (FY20), compared with 1.0 sen per unit in the previous year.

Asdi in a statement today said the distribution in the form of units will be paid to unit holders in December 2020.

“The distribution is based on realised income up to October 30, 2020 totalling RM5.74 million compared with RM4.98 million in the previous year.

“The distribution involves a payout of RM5.2 million representing a return of 4.14 per cent based on the fund’s assets of RM0.2657 per unit at the start of the 2020 financial year,” said the statement.

Unit holders who have not updated the information on their respective bank accounts are urged to do so immediately and contact Asdi at 09-6220999 for further information. — Bernama