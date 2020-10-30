KL shares stay in the red as counters widen loss

Losers overtake gainers 688 to 215, 367 counters are unchanged, 879 untraded and 80 others suspended. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The local market extended its losses in the early session today as declining counters widened due to rising market uncertainty and lack of fresh catalysts.

At 11.04 am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 9.62 points to 1,485.58 after opening 0.89 of-a-point lower at 1,494.31.

Losers overtook gainers 688 to 215, while 367 counters were unchanged, 879 untraded and 80 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 2.12 billion units worth RM1.11 billion.

Energy index took the biggest hit so ar as it declined 2.51 per cent as oil price slipped to below US$40 (RM167) per barrel on lackluster demand and outlook.

On heavyweight performance, Petronas Chemicals down 20 sen to RM5.75, Axiata slipped 10 sen to RM2.94, Top Glove shed 11 sen to RM8.67, and Public Bank dropped 16 sen to RM15.52.

Petronas Chemicals and Public Bank were also among the losing counters in the morning session.

On actives, tech counters led with Greenpacked shedding half-a-sen to 47.5 sen, while Vivocom adding half-a-sen to 5.0 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index erased 75.88 points to 10,744.75, the FBMT 100 Index was 70.10 points lower at 10,561.16 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 91.10 points to 12,887.24.

The FBM 70, meanwhile, slipped 103.69 points to 14,140.44 and the FBM ACE was 53.89 points stronger at 9,874.43.

The Financial Services Index inched down 71.01 points to 12,189.80, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.39 point lower at 141.45, and the Plantation Index bucked the trend to raise 4.70 points to 6,927.25. — Bernama