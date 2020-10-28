Asian shares seen lower on Covid-19, US election uncertainty

Australia's ASX 200 opened down about 0.43 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.36 per cent. ― Reuters pic

TOKYO, Oct 28 ― Asian markets looked set for another weaker open today as worries about a surge in coronavirus cases and dwindling hopes for a US stimulus package kept investors gloomy.

Australia's ASX 200 opened down about 0.43 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.36 per cent. The Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.04 per cent yesterday. The futures contract was down 0.62 per cent from that close.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were up 0.4 per cent.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe was down 0.27 per cent.

“Markets had a risk-off tone as US consumer confidence data disappointed, Covid-19 cases continue to rise, and the chances of a fiscal deal before the US election faded,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

Investors appeared content to steer clear of risk with looming uncertainty, headlined by the November 3 US presidential election. Former Vice President Joe Biden has enjoyed a consistent leader over President Donald Trump, but the race is closer in battleground states that could determine the outcome.

US markets slipped as Trump acknowledged an economic relief package would likely come after the November 3 election.

In addition, new data showed US consumer confidence dipping in October, although orders of key capital goods hit a six-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222.19 points, or 0.8 per cent and the S&P 500 lost 10.29 points, or 0.30 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite added 72.41 points, or 0.64 per cent.

Microsoft kicked off a slate of reporting from tech heavyweights by beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, buoyed by its flagship cloud computing business amid increased work-from-home arrangements. Apple Inc, Amazon.com, and Google-parent Alphabet are among major tech players reporting later this week.

The US dollar fell against higher risk currencies on uncertainty about the economy and the presidential election. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, weakened 0.1 per cent to 92.93.

Brent crude closed up 75 cents, or 1.9 per cent, as companies shut down some production in the US Gulf of Mexico ahead of an approaching storm. US oil gained US$1.01 cents (RM4.21), or 2.6 per cent.

Safe-haven US Treasury yields fell yesterday and the yield curve flattened as markets kept looking for a stimulus deal. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 2.7 basis points in afternoon trading at 0.776 per cent. Gold prices also climbed. ― Reuters