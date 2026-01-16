KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong has reaffirmed that the party remains with Barisan Nasional (BN) as one of the founding members of the coalition.

“As far as MCA is concerned, we are a founding party of BN. So the founding party is still there,” he told reporters after the president’s policy speech at the 2025 Umno General Assembly here today.

Earlier, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in his speech, invited all parties in coalition that were feeling disaffected to remain and strengthen BN.

Previously, MCA had stated its readiness to reassess its strategic position within BN should Umno cooperate specifically with DAP in the 16th General Election (GE16).

Commenting on Ahmad Zahid’s speech, Wee said efforts to strengthen the party should be viewed as a process of rebuilding public confidence and support.

He said that for MCA, the party would work hard to win back public support ahead of the 16th General Election (GE16). — Bernama