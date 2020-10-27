Bursa Malaysia rebounds on bargain hunting at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 8.36 points to 1,502.97 after opening 2.50 points lower at 1,492.11. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 27 ― The local market has rebounded from its earlier slip as investors embarked on bargain hunting.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 8.36 points to 1,502.97 after opening 2.50 points lower at 1,492.11.

Gainers overtook losers at 505 against 332, while 379 counters were unchanged, 955 untraded and 42 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 1.92 billion units worth RM1.35 billion.

The healthcare and technology indices witnessed a stronger uptake, increasing by 1.68 per cent and 1.50 per cent, respectively, while ACE stocks inched up by 0.68 per cent.

Hartalega and Top Glove emerged as the top composite index contributors, rising by 68 sen and 21 sen to RM18.36 and RM8.91, respectively.

Together with Supermax, the glove counters were among the top gainers during the early trading session, boosting the healthcare index, followed by Malaysian Pacific and KESM which contributed to the rise in the technology index.

Supermax added 39 sen to RM9.60, Malaysian Pacific rose RM1.00 to RM22.80 and KESM climed 54 sen to RM8.76.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 66.94 points to 10,876.49, the FBMT 100 Index was 65.34 points higher at 10,684.88 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index climbed 103.89 points to 13,048.42.

The FBM 70, meanwhile, rose 110.45 points to 14,306.41 and the FBM ACE was 71.36 points stronger at 10,294.83.

The Financial Services Index inched up 26.73 points to 12,333.21, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.42 of-a-point higher at 144.65, while the Plantation Index slipped 9.97 points to 6,950.40. ― Bernama