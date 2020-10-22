Acer expects better pan Asia-Pacific revenue growth in Q4

Driven by huge orders and strong demand, Acer expects revenue growth for the pan Asia-Pacific (PAP) region to improve in the fourth quarter. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Acer, one of the world’s top information and communications technology companies, expects revenue growth for the pan Asia-Pacific (PAP) region to improve in the fourth quarter (Q4) this year, driven by huge orders and strong demand.

PAP president Andrew Hou said the expectation was based on the PAP’s better Q3 performance following post-lockdown market recovery, recording 15 per cent growth in revenue year-on-year (y-o-y) with Japan posting 100 per cent growth, followed by the Philipines (94 per cent), Oceanic (54 per cent) and Malaysia (23 per cent).

“If we total up the orders from PAP, we will see very strong performance in Q4 but now, due to the components shortages because of the pandemic, the supply is still not very clear,” he said during a virtual press conference here today.

Meanwhile, for the first half of next year, Hou said he expected the growth performance in the PAP region to remain good as the ‘working and learning from home’ concept has increased the demand for notebooks.

“However, it will be difficult to say for the second half of next year if people are going back to normal life.. we are afraid that the demand will drop,” he added.

Yesterday, Acer introduced a suite of powerful new consumer notebooks across its popular Swift, Spin and Aspire series featuring the performance of new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics and designed to push ultra-portable PC design to new territories. — Bernama