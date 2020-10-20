Fama to assist Pekan Nabalu pineapple farmers market crop

Sabah Fama will help farmers in Pekan Nabalu to market their pineapple crop. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 20 — Farmers in Pekan Nabalu who are facing difficulties in marketing their pineapple crop could now breathe a sigh of relief as the Sabah Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) is prepared to help market their agricultural products.

Sabah Fama director Ribin Wahid said Fama had received complaints from a group of pineapple growers in Kampung Tomis Tiong Lokos over problems marketing pineapples during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“Fama together with other strategic partners are now working to help market their pineapple crops to Tawau and around Kota Kinabalu, including sales through Agrobazar online.

“Usually they (farmers) have regular market intermediaries coming to take away their harvest but during the CMCO period, there is limited movement and a smaller market,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Pekan Nabalu is located about 73km from Kota Kinabalu.

Ripin said the pineapple cultivation group covers 13 villages involving almost 404 hectares of crop area.

He said the pineapple harvest in the area is estimated at 1,250 metric tonnes and is expected to produce the fruit in stages.

In the meantime, Ripin said the supply of vegetables in the state is sufficient and the distribution of agricultural products is proceeding as usual in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP). — Bernama