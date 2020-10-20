Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning on profit-taking

Market breadth remained negative with losers leading gainers 539 to 346, while 401 counters were unchanged, 865 untraded and 22 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning due to profit-taking following the market’s rebound yesterday.

Additionally, investors have started to trade in a cautious mode on the prospects of the United States’ (US) stimulus measures.

Talks on the US’ Covid-19 relief package are set to continue today, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin seek to narrow their differences on the stimulus package, hoping to reach for an agreement and subsequently pass a bill before the November presidential election.

At 11.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 1.60 points to 1,516.51 from 1,518.11 at Monday’s close.

The market barometre opened 0.39 points better at 1,518.50.

Market breadth remained negative with losers leading gainers 539 to 346, while 401 counters were unchanged, 865 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.47 billion units worth RM2.54 billion.

Among heavyweights, finance-related counters Maybank and Public Bank added four sen and six sen each to RM7.24 and RM15.90, respectively, while healthcare-linked Hartalega’s shares rose two sen to RM19.02.

Conversely, Top Glove was four sen weaker at RM9.56.

Of the actives, Ace Market debutant Aneka Jaringan Holdings Bhd saw its shares slipping 1.5 sen to 31.5 sen.

The piling and foundation specialist, which began trading under the stock name Aneka, opened at 35 sen, two sen over its offer price of 33 sen.

Its public offering of 26.90 million shares was oversubscribed 12.68 times.

The list of the most active counters also included Lambo which slipped half-a-sen to three sen, while Luster and Mah Sing — two companies that are keen to ride on the rubber glove bandwagon — added 2.5 sen and 13 sen each to 25 sen and RM1.36, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 14.21 points to 11,023.77, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 17.27 points to 10,811.66 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 29.54 points to 13,260.05.

The FBM 70 declined 45.85 points to 14,594.94 and the FBM ACE contracted 122.93 points to 11,048.83.

The Financial Services Index added 2.02 points to 12,447.26, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.78 point to 147.29, while the Plantation Index was 31.38 points weaker at 6,886.14. — Bernama