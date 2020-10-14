Perbadanan Nasional to use bit platform to upgrade local brands for franchises, global market

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — The Business In Transformation (BIT) programme, introduced in 2013, will be the platform for Perbadanan Nasional Bhd’s (PNS) latest programme in an effort to upgrade local brands towards franchises and thus penetrate the global market.

PNS chief executive officer Mohd Hilaluddin Abd Shukor said the programme was seen to have the potential to put a shine on the “homegrown” brand, especially with regard to Bumiputeras towards global branding.

“PNS has always been active in carrying out franchise industry development activities, including developing small entrepreneurs towards the franchise business through the BIT programme.

“The BIT programme was established to identify, create and develop small enterprises using the latest marketing approaches, low development costs with the use of new and up-to-date technologies,” he said in an interview on Bernama Radio on the transformation of small enterpreneurs towards the franchise industry, today.

In addition, Mohd Hilaluddin said to date, 121 entrepreneurs, comprising various sectors such as food and beverage (F&B), clothing, beauty, health, retail, and education have participated in the BIT programme to encourage small entrepreneurs to embark on franchising.

Out of that number, five companies were registered as franchise businesses, namely MD Putu Bambu World, L Pizz, D’Apple, Otak-Otak JB, and House of Mind Excellence (HOME).

He said that since 2006, PNS has issued franchise financing of RM448 million to 2,464 companies.

Besides the BIT programme, he said PNS also provides various franchise financing schemes from small to large scale such as the Franchisor Financing Scheme, Franchise Financing Scheme, Pre-Franchise Financing Scheme, and Master Franchise.

Meanwhile, he said PNS continued to move further with the cooperation of the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MARDI) to assist entrepreneurs in the field of product development and technology.

Mohd Hilaluddin said for this purpose, he had organised an advisory services workshop with Mardi in September.

He said entrepreneurs not only gained knowledge through the workshop but also had the opportunity to seek advice in improving quality and shelf life, labelling and packaging of products, and how to choose suitable packaging materials, as well as, labelling requirements according to legislation.

He said the programme will be among the annual events organised by PNS and Mardi to ensure that entrepreneurs can improve the quality of products and to innovate particularly for entrepreneurs involved in the F&B sector in ensuring the quality of the products.

“PNS will also hold more cooperation with other relevant agencies in the future as an initiative to assist the entrepreneurs in the programme,” he added. — Bernama