Maybank chairman Mohaiyani retires Nov 1, Zamzamzairani to take over post

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has announced that its chairman, Datuk Mohaiyani Shamsudin, will retire on November 1.

Former Telekom Malaysia (TM) group chief executive officer (CEO) Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa will be appointed as the bank’s director and new chairman effective the following day, the country’s top lender said in a statement today.

Mohaiyani was appointed as a director of Maybank on August 22, 2011, before being appointed as chairman on April 1, 2017.

She has had a distinguished career, having served with Amanah Chase Merchant Bank Bhd and Seagroatt and Campbell Securities Sdn Bhd before establishing her own stockbroking company, Mohaiyani Securities Sdn Bhd, in 1985 where she assumed the role of managing director (MD).

In the statement, Maybank group president and CEO Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said the board and management are indeed grateful to Mohaiyani for her wisdom and guidance over the past nine years.

“She has had an illustrious career and her insights into the financial services industry are much sought after, and of which she has willingly shared with all of us.

“She has also been an inspiring leader who epitomised Maybank’s mission of humanising financial services, motivating us on every occasion to remain true to our purpose in all aspects of our business,” he commented.

On her tenure in Maybank, Mohaiyani said it had been a privilege to serve on the board of Maybank since 2011.

“I am especially grateful for the trust placed on me to lead this organisation as chairman over the last three-and-a-half years. I retire knowing that the group remains on solid foundation to navigate through the current (Covid-19) pandemic and emerge even stronger as one of the leading financial services groups in the region,” she said.

Meanwhile, in welcoming the appointment of the new chairman, Abdul Farid said Zamzamzairani comes with extensive understanding of the corporate sector and brings great insights particularly in the technology space, critical to Maybank’s future growth and success.

“The group looks forward to his guidance and leadership as we navigate through the challenging operating environment and continue with our growth agenda, with special focus on further strengthening our digital capabilities,” he said.

Zamzamzairani has vast experience spanning more than 30 years in the telecommunications industry, beginning in TM where he served for 13 years before assuming key positions in several multinationals where he was CEO.

He returned to TM in 2005 as senior vice-president, group strategy and technology, and was later promoted to CEO, Malaysia business, before being appointed as the group CEO and MD in April 2008 until his retirement on April 30, 2017, said Maybank.

Zamzamzairani holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications Engineering degree from Plymouth Polytechnic, United Kingdom, and has completed the Corporate Finance, Strategies for Creating Shareholder Value programme at Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, the United States. — Bernama