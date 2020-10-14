Aeon Credit implements CTOS eKYC solution for merchants, business partners

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 14 — Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd has begun the rollout of the CTOS e-Know Your Customer (eKYC) solution to its customers comprising 12,000 merchants and business partners.

In a statement today, CTOS Data Systems Sdn Bhd said the move is expected to fast-track the overall use of eKYC solutions in the Malaysian marketplace and contribute to the further digitisation of the economy.

CTOS eKYC by Malaysia’s largest credit reporting agency, is a digital identity verification system that helps businesses to verify the identity of customers remotely.

“It offers customisable and scalable solutions, accessible to a breadth of businesses, on both mobile and web-based platforms,” it said.

Aeon Credit Marketing and Business Development head Andrew Ooi said the company also expects user experience and productivity improvements for customers and business partners, with processing turnaround time reduced even further through CTOS eKYC solution.

The solution would be one of CTOS’ many pioneering fintech services to propel Malaysia into the new digital era.

“By combining best-in-class technology along with the ability to integrate with CTOS credit reporting database, we have created a gold standard in eKYC solutions,” its group chief executive officer Dennis Martin said. — Bernama