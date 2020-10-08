Hong Leong to offer fully digital onboarding

In a statement today, it said effective immediately, customers only need to download the ‘[email protected]’ mobile app to open an account, and their debit cards will be delivered to them wherever they are in Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Hong Leong Bank Bhd (HLB) and Hong Leong Islamic Bank have become the first bank in Malaysia to offer a truly digital onboarding experience for Malaysians who are looking to open a bank account, eliminating the need for a physical branch visit or self-service terminal.

In a statement today, it said effective immediately, customers only need to download the “[email protected]” mobile app to open an account, and their debit cards will be delivered to them wherever they are in Malaysia.

“This simple, hassle-free and convenient way of banking is timely, given the ongoing Covid-19 health concerns and corresponding shift to ‘digital everything’,” the bank said.

HLB group managing director and chief executive director, Domenic Fuda said this would further stimulate the growth of the country’s digital economy, while meeting the needs and expectations of an increasingly digital and mobile-first generation of consumers.

“We have seen a significant shift to digital banking over the past seven months. Expanding our digital offerings to the first-of-its-kind digital account opening will further propel the move to digital banking,” he said.

Meanwhile, personal financial services managing director Charles Sik said the bank will soon activate a fully digital credit card and personal loan application.

“This allows us to continue safeguarding the health and well-being of our customers and staff at our bank branches, while still providing customers with the ability to access our financial products and services anytime, anywhere,” he added. — Bernama