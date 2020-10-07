Quiet trading as market resumes at mid-afternoon

On the overall market, gainers (led by small cap stocks) surpassed losers at 551 versus 331, while 425 counters were unchanged, 817 untraded and 20 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon trading on a quiet tone, tilting towards a positive note as investors stayed on the lookout for fresh catalysts to drive the market.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.86 point lower at 1,507.61 from yesterday’s close of 1,509.47.

On the overall market, gainers (led by small cap stocks) surpassed losers at 551 versus 331, while 425 counters were unchanged, 817 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Market volume stood at 3.45 billion worth RM2.22 billion.

Despite the weak performance of the benchmark index, the ACE market index recorded impressive gains as it rose 2.05 per cent to 10,451.88.

Of the heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals dipped eight sen to RM5.92, Tenaga Nasional shed 14 sen to RM10.44, Axiata slipped five sen to RM2.91 and Petronas Dagangan erased 36 sen to RM19.64.

Among the gainers, Supermax added 44 sen to RM9.67, Prolexus gained 26 sen to RM1.51 and UWC leapt 18 sen to RM6.48.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index added 14.22 points to 10,892.21 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 45.84 points to 13,036.34.

The FBM 70 added 97.31 points to 14,337.17 while FBMT 100 Index climbed 8.79 points to 10,715.29.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 56.68 points to 12,393.19, the Plantation Index rose 9.49 points to 6,973.07, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.22 of-a-point stronger at 139.77. — Bernama