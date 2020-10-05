Positive global sentiment pushes Bursa to end higher

At the closing bell, the FBM KLCI added 12.13 points to 1,512.43 from 1,500.30 at Friday’s close. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Bursa Malaysia ended on a higher note today in line with rising global stocks and increased optimism over fresh US fiscal stimulus.

At the closing bell, the FBM KLCI added 12.13 points to 1,512.43 from 1,500.30 at Friday’s close.

The index opened at 1,501,08 and moved between the range of 1,498.81 and 1,513.37 throughout the day.

On the overall market, gainers led losers 728 to 344, while 407 counters were unchanged, 617 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Total volume increased to 6.34 billion shares worth RM4.59 billion compared with 5.47 billion shares worth RM4.08 billion last week.

An analyst said the strong uptake in healthcare and technology stocks, as well as lower liners witnessed a strong uptake from both local and foreign retail investors.

“As the White House prepares for another stimulus package to tackle the economic impact of Covid-19, global stocks have shown signs of improvement today,” she said.

The healthcare index up 3.06 per cent, technology gained 1.59 per cent and and ACE market rose 2.52 per cent.

On the overall market, she said market sentiment remains cautious as the world sees a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases and the fear of another economic lockdown remains lingering.

As from the technical perspective, she said the support remains at 1,490, while the immediate resistance is now placed at 1,520.

On heavyweights performance, Top Glove surged 16 sen to RM8.92, IHH increased nine sen to RM5.09, Axiata rose six sen to RM2.94 and IOI Corporation added 10 sen to RM4.50.

The health-related index also dominated the gainers market, with the majority of Supermax’s warrants leading the way, followed by Rubberex, jumping 33 sen to RM6.04, while technology player Malaysia Pacific leaping 64 sen to RM19.60.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 104.14 points to 10,925.85 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 158.39 points to 13,080.02.

The FBM 70 gained 181.85 points to 14,380.84, the FBMT 100 Index improved 98.93 points to 10,745.14, and the FBM ACE was 254.08 points higher at 10,257.96.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 31.26 points to 12,3410.79, the Plantation Index up 89.23 points to 6,96.04, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 3.51 points stronger at 139.99.

Warrants turnover advanced to 782.00 million units worth RM233.88 million compared with 669.96 million units worth RM190.87 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market improved to 2.24 billion shares worth RM964.80 million compared with 2.03 billion shares worth RM974.51 million on Friday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 1.35 billion shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (998.53 million), construction (137.75 million), technology (212.11 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (26.37 million), property (193.14 million), plantations (32.26 million), REITs (47.58 million), closed/fund (6,000), energy (132.256 million), healthcare (160.76 million), telecommunications and media (29.20 million), transportation and logistics (31.63 million), and utilities (82.60 million). — Bernama