Uggah: Sarawak needs entrepreneurs to bring agriculture to greater heights

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaking to reporters August 10, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

SIBU, Oct 3 — The state agriculture sector needs more committed and innovative entrepreneurs to bring it to greater heights, especially in view of Sarawak’s vision to be a net food and food products exporter by 2030, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He said this after visiting Sarawak Fruit Enterprise, a collecting, processing and packaging centre for Durian, Dabai, Rambutan, Isu, Cempedak and other local fruits, here.

Located at Wawasan Road, the company belongs to a young entrepreneur, Chuo Nang Ling, who is also an electronics engineer by training.

Uggah who is Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development was Impressed by Chuo’s initiative.

“You have the idea, machines and the workers. We need more people with your spirit and commitment. You need to work out on your production line to boost your supplies,” he noted to Chuo.

He said the company could be an anchor for Sibu for fruits, particularly durian and dabai, while the Agriculture Department could assist in its production line layout.

The minister also suggested for Chuo to promote his products among Sarawakians in Peninsular Malaysia, such as in Johor which has a sizeable Sarawakian population that could then introduce them to others, to get more markets.

He said Singapore which had accepted a number of local products could be another potential market with the assistance of Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos).

Meanwhile, Chuo said he started his business in January 2018, producing frozen fruit, fruit paste, frozen fruit pulp, fruit nut, dried fruits, fruit crackers, durian and babai ice creams, among others.

His suppliers are fruit farmers from Ngemah, Bintangor, Julau, Sarikei, Song and Stapang.

Chuo currently markets his products locally and some to the the peninsula, and is targeting to sell about five tons of durian paste next year with support through input from the Agriculture Department. — Bernama