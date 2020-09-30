Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-morning

At 11.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.44 points to 1,510.34 from yesterday’s close of 1,503.90. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning, cushioned by bargain hunting in financial-linked counters led by Maybank, Public Bank and RHB.

At 11.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 6.44 points to 1,510.34 from yesterday’s close of 1,503.90.

The index opened 1.87 points higher at 1,505.77.

However, on the broader market, losers fared slightly above gainers 504 to 277, while 749 counters were unchanged, 580 untraded and 43 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 3.01 billion units worth RM925.37 million.

Among the heavyweights, healthcare-linked companies, namely Maybank rose six sen to RM7.16, Public Bank gained increased 16 sen to RM15.74, Top Glove shed seven sen to RM8.40, and Hartalega was 24 sen weaker at RM16.76.

As for the actives, XOX fell 1.5 sen to 13.5 sen, Kanger International slipped two sen to 19 sen and Lambo and Trive Property were flat at three sen and 1.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 31.69 points to 10,870.66, the FBM Emas Shariah Index appreciated 19.73 points to 12,957.75.

The FBM 70 added 0.21 point to 14,173.10, the FBMT 100 Index edged up 34.08 points to 10,698.34, but the FBM ACE declined 135.12 points to 9,760.22.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 83.74 points to 12,490.91, the Plantation Index bagged 6.56 points to 7,069.08, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.32 points better at 136.55. ― Bernama