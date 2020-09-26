Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce seeks green channel for business travel

Passengers watching a departure screen at KLIA March 10, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) is seeking the government’s consideration to establish a green channel special access that allow local companies, expatriates and foreign investors from green countries to travel into and from Malaysia.

President Datuk Tan Yew Sing said this is because not all agreements and decision making can be solved virtually as some still require actual interactions and observations such as investment in development, property and manufacturing.

“Businessmen are willing to be quarantined for 28 days or more and bear all the related costs just to have a peace of mind that their multi-million investment is worth it.

“Some have built their businesses for years, while some are getting investment from abroad. Business people have their own judgement, as long as they follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), I think it (green channel) should not be a problem,” he told Bernama after the MCCC’s annual national general assembly here today.

Tan reckoned that one method for all solutions should not be applicable as the government needs to implement a balance approach of having strict SOPs in place and tight control on the Covid-19 issue, whilst ensuring the revival of Malaysia’s economy.

At the general assembly, all 10 resolutions ranging from economics, politics, society, women entrepreneurs to education were passed.

These included urging the government to assist small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in opening up the international markets and adopting effective logistics measures to improve the country’s infrastructure.

The MCCC also urged the government to provide additional financial aid that could spur digital transformation among SMEs and reduce the personal and company taxes to ease the burden on the people so as to boost economic growth. — Bernama