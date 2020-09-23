PNS provides assistance to develop entrepreneurs through franchising, says minister

MEDAC minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said franchising could help entrepreneurs in improving their socio-economic position. — Borneo Post file pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 23 — Perbadanan Nasional Bhd (PNS), an agency under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC), is always opening up opportunities for the development of potential franchise businesses through training and consulting as well as financing assistance.

MEDAC minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said franchising could help entrepreneurs in improving their socio-economic position, especially through PNS’s Business in Transformation (BIT) programme that encouraged entrepreneurs to expand their business through franchising.

“The cooperation between MEDAC and PNS proves that ministries and agencies are able to create a network of cooperation which, in turn, produces more entrepreneurs adopting this business concept.

“This effort encourages economic growth, especially for the target group,” he said in a statement today.

PNS chief executive officer Mohd Hilaluddin Abd Shukor said the local franchise industry still had vast potential to be explored, and entrepreneurs, especially micro entrepreneurs, needed to be bold in taking proactive steps to participate in the franchise industry to grow their business.

He said PNS, through the BizFrancais programme, was focused on the development of the micro businesses in order for them to expand through the franchise industry.

“BizFrancais can facilitate potential entrepreneurs to widen their source of income and help boost the economic growth of the franchise industry post-Covid-19.

“This annual programme also provides various information related to the franchise business and (related) financing schemes as well as comprehensive training for would-be entrepreneurs,” he said.

Mohd Hilaluddin said the one-day programme programme organised in Sabah attracted almost 200 participants consisting of entrepreneurs, would-be entrepreneurs and the general public interested in learning more about entrepreneurship especially in the area of franchising as well as assistance being offered by PNS.

“PNS organises seven programmes in the BizFrancais tour series throughout the country, including Sabah and Sarawak, in an effort to promote the franchise business comprehensively.

“More than RM6 million in funding was issued for the seven BizFrancais programmes held last year to help franchise entrepreneurs.

“Meanwhile, about RM1 million of it was for the Sabah BizFrancais programme and the total financing approved by PNS last year for entrepreneurs in the state was RM3 million,” he said.

He said apart from the food and beverage industry, PNS also gave priority to other sectors including tourism (homestay), beauty, early childhood education and veterinary.

Meanwhile, 1901 fast food chain chief executive officer Mohairi Mohamad described such a programme as the best platform for entrepreneurs to grow their business and venture into the franchise industry.

“The BizFrancais programme marks another strategic initiative for helping local entrepreneurs in driving economic growth as well as for information-sharing and training for improving business income,” he added. — Bernama