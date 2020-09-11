RHB Bank proposes to issue RM10b multi-currency senior Sukuk Murabahah

The sukuk programme allows the bank to issue Senior Sukuk Murabahah in multi-currency including ringgit. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — RHB Bank Bhd has proposed a multi-currency Islamic medium-term note (Sukuk) programme of up to RM10 billion in nominal value based on Murabahah via Tawarruq arrangement.

It said the sukuk programme allowed the bank to issue Senior Sukuk Murabahah in multi-currency including ringgit, from time to time, based on the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of not exceeding RM10 billion at any point in time, subject to the option to increase the programme limit.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the bank said the proceeds raised from the programme will be utilised within the group for its working capital and general banking purposes of Islamic business activity and refinancing/ redemption of Islamic financing facilities for Islamic business purposes.

It added that RHB Investment Bank Bhd is the Principal Advisor/Lead Arranger/Lead Manager for the programme, while RHB Islamic Bank Bhd takes the role as the Shariah Advisor. — Bernama