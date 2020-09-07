MAHB: e-commerce platform shopMYairports to contribute 10pc in sales

The airport operator achieved RM2.8 billion in total retail sales last year, before being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat Isa

SEPANG, Sept 7 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) expects its travel-retail e-commerce platform, shopMYairports, to contribute at least 10 per cent in sales for its non-aeronautical segment.

MAHB group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the group is looking to achieve RM280 million in sales from the shopMYairports in next two to three years.

Mohd Shukrie said the shopMYairports is part of MAHB’s Airports 4.0 plan under its digital transformation initiative to enhance passenger experience, particularly on the retail front, and also part of its efforts to facilitate business recovery of airport retailers that had been adversely affected by the impact from the pandemic.

He said 39 airports managed by MAHB nationwide will have access to the platform.

“The first phase of the shopMYairports will focus on domestic travellers and local home shoppers,” he said after the launch of the shopMYairports platform by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong here today. — Bernama