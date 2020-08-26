MGTC targets to generate RM1.6b in business leads at IGEM 2020

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Malaysian Green Technology Corporation (MGTC) has targeted to generate RM1.6 billion in business leads at the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2020.

Chief executive officer Shamsul Bahar Mohd Nor said in view of the restrictions due to Covid-19 pandemic, the exhibition would be carried out virtually beginning October 19-23, the first time it is organised by the Ministry of Environment and Water via virtual platform.

“The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) has intially targeted RM3.2 billion, however, because of Covid-19, the international exhibition is done virtually. We can only hit RM1.6 billion after a review.

“Participation is expected at about 10,000 viewers at certain time and to-date many large companies have agreed to take part in the virtual exhibition. They know IGEM is the best platform to promote their products,” he told reporters after an afternoon tea gathering with media practitioners here, today.

Also present were Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad.

Shamsul Bahar said the opportunities for local and foreign companies to participate in IGEM 2020 was better as the virtual platform would give a huge impact on the market as foreign countries can access it directly.

For this edition, companies from China, Europe and Canada are interested to exhibit their products.

“We believe the virtual platform is bigger, as instead of eight hours carried out previously, the exhibition hours now become 24 hours, hence can be viewed from around the world,” he said.

IGEM has established itself as South-east Asia’s largest trade event for green technologies and eco solutions, and is also an ideal platform for solution providers and green energy businesses to tap into the fast expanding Asean market by showcasing the latest innovations to policymakers, government organisations, investors and the mass market.

Meanwhile, Tuan Ibrahim said the ministry has placed high hopes on MGTC as the main agency to promote the green technology agenda and climate change globally.

He said MGTC has drafted a holistic direction framework in empowering green technology growth and actions to address climate change toward a sustainable environment.

“MGTC has formulated a framework for the future that is very clear not only to sustain the environment but good governance is also included.

“We are also striving to increase public awareness so that green products become a priority, for example, changing lamp to light-emitting diode (LED), save electricity, and by using solar (energy),” he said. — Bernama