Maybank Grab Mastercard Credit Card: Everything you need to know

The new Maybank Grab Mastercard Platinum credit card is a co-branded credit card similar to Shopee’s. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Maybank in partnership with Grab has officially launched the new Maybank Grab Mastercard Platinum credit card that promises to offer more rewards for Grab services. As mentioned earlier, this isn’t an eWallet-linked GrabPay Card that was launched in Singapore and the Philippines. It’s a co-branded credit card which is somewhat similar to Shopee.

Benefits

When you sign up, Maybank offers 1,000 welcome points for the principal card holder. There’s also a lifetime fee waiver and free upgrade to Grab Platinum status for six months. — SoyaCincau pic

The Grab Credit Card offers up to 5x points for every card transaction. Here’s how much GrabRewards Points you can earn with every spend:

5x – Every RM1 spent with Grab (GrabRide, GrabFood, GrabDelivery, GrabMart, GrabPay)

2x – Every RM1 spent on purchases for overseas, cross-border and e-commerce.

1x Every RM3 spent in Malaysia (excluding Grab and e-commerce transactions).

If you accumulate a spend of RM300 within 45 days after the card is approved, you will also get 5x RM5 GrabRide vouchers and 5x RM5 GrabFood vouchers. In addition, cardholders can enjoy additional deals and discounts from Alpro One Click online platform, Harvey Norman online store, Hermo, Klook, SoCar and Zalora.

Black or White card options

According to Maybank, this is the first dual-faced credit card in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

The Maybank Grab Credit Card comes in either Black or White colour options. The front of the card is clean without any card details and it also supports contactless payments. However, the card number, name, expiry and CVV are all printed at the back.

Eligibility

The Platinum card is open to Malaysians with a minimum annual income of RM36,000. The principal cardholder must be aged between 21 and 65 while the supplementary cardholders can be aged between 18 and 65.

Temporary Digital Card

Applications can be done via Maybank2U or through the Grab app. Once approved, Maybank will issue a digital card which you can use on the Grab app while you wait for the physical card the arrive. Details of the digital card (card number and CVV) is accessible via the Maybank2U website and comes with a limit of RM300. The digital card will be deactivated when your actual physical card is activated.

You can learn more here. — SoyaCincau