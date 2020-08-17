Malaysia Airlines signs MoU with Piedmont Propulsion Systems

Malaysia Airlines Bhd signed an MoU with United States-based Piedmont Propulsion Systems LLC to allow it to support sister companies, Firefly and MASwings on the maintenance of their ATR aircraft. — AFP file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with United States-based Piedmont Propulsion Systems LLC (PPS) to jointly provide aircraft propeller maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO) in Malaysia and the US.

In a statement, Malaysia Airlines said it would be responsible in providing the physical, as well as human resources to facilitate repair operations in the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), thus allowing it to support sister companies, Firefly and MASwings on the maintenance of their ATR aircraft, while also servicing fellow airlines in the region operating the said aircraft in terms of MRO services.

Additionally, it said the airline will also manage the supply chain of original equipment manufacturer replacement parts to be used by the partners.

PPS, on the other hand, would provide technical and training support for propeller maintenance requirements, inclusive of re-certification, line maintenance and annual refresher training to MAB Engineering staff in order to ensure a high standard of quality for the MRO services provided at KLIA.

PPS would also provide major inspections and repairs where required, as well as supporting the development of alternate repairs and replacement parts, while in the long term, PPS would facilitate a knowledge and technology transfer to develop Malaysia Airlines propeller hub and actuator capabilities.

Furthermore, both parties would have a role in marketing and promoting the partnership as a technological joint venture to IATA 3 operators, which covers the Asia Pacific region.

The airlines said the joint services offered are expected to generate a sum of RM10 million in the span of three years.

Malaysia Airlines group chief operations officer Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi said despite the reduced flying Malaysia Airlines has on a day-to-day basis as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is arguably more important now than ever that its aircraft undergo proper and thorough maintenance as they sit in Long-Term-Parking.

“I foresee in the long-term partnering with PPS will aid us in achieving these goals, and following the industry recovery, this MoU will allow us to be a one-stop shop in the region for turboprop operators looking for reliable, high-quality and fast service.

“Additionally, working with PPS will help us build our own internal competencies, with an eye to developing our own propeller hub as well actuator capabilities in the future,” he added. — Bernama