Finance Ministry to announce Sukuk Prihatin, Malaysia’s first digital sukuk, tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is expected to announce the issuance of Sukuk Prihatin, Malaysia’s first digital sukuk, amounting to RM500 million under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) in a ceremony tomorrow.

The MoF, in a statement today, said the opening ceremony of Sukuk Prihatin will be officiated by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

The ceremony will be graced by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The ministry said the issuance of shariah-compliant Sukuk resulted from requests from various parties in their quest to assist in the country’s recovery efforts.

The Sukuk Prihatin issuance will be channelled to a number of initiatives that have been identified, including increasing connectivity for rural schools, accommodating research grants for infectious diseases, and financing micro-small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), especially women entrepreneurs, the statement said. — Bernama