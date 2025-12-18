PUTRAJAYA, Dec 18 — Steven Sim Chee Keong officially began his duties at the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (Kuskop) today, taking the helm of a ministry crucial to the growth of Malaysia’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

He arrived at the ministry at around 9.10am for a symbolic “clocking-in” ceremony before holding his first meeting with senior officials.

Sim was welcomed by his deputy Datuk Mohamad Alamin, previously the deputy foreign minister; Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii; and Kuskop secretary-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud, who previously worked with Sim at the Human Resources Ministry.

The Bukit Mertajam MP is a seasoned member of the administration. He previously served as the human resources minister from December 2023 and has also held positions as deputy finance minister as well as deputy youth and sports minister.

His appointment comes as part of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent Cabinet reshuffle.

He replaces Datuk Ewon Benedick, the Upko president who resigned from the post in protest over the federal government’s handling of a High Court ruling on Sabah’s 40 per cent revenue entitlement.