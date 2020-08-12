Bursa Malaysia slides at mid-afternoon

Selling pressure in glove maker stocks keeps the Bursa Malaysia composite index in negative territory. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative territory at mid-afternoon today as profit-taking continues across the board.

Selling pressure in glove maker stocks, Top Gloves and Hartalega dragged the composite index down 23.04 points.

As at 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 7.15 points to 1,557.59 from yesterday's close of 1,564.74.

The key index opened 5.92 points lower at 1,558.82.

Market breadth was also negative with losers thumping gainers 1,016 to 212, while 227 counters were unchanged, 531 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 14.67 billion shares worth RM5.74 billion.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank gained 14 sen to RM7.63, Public Bank rose 34 sen to RM17.26 and Tenaga advanced 12 sen at RM11.12.

Top Glove dropped RM2.42 to RM24.88 and Hartalega slipped RM1.38 to RM16.92.

Among the most actives, Sapura Energy and Lambo slid one sen each to 13.5 sen and 5.5 sen respectively, Pegasus and Borneo Oil eased half-a-sen each to 3.5 sen and seven sen respectively, AT Systematization shed two sen to 11 sen while NetX was flat at two sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index decreased 110.26 points to 11,156.30, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 280.81 points lower at 13,033.64 and the FBMT 100 Index declined 95.61 points to 10,981.66.

The FBM 70 dropped 302.34 points to 14,347.86 while the FBM ACE tumbled 554.08 points to 10,086.10.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index declined 19.67 points to 6,959.87, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.84 points to 137.47 but the Financial Services Index was up 166.52 points at 13,109.03. — Bernama