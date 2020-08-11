Wan Zulkiflee joins DRB Hicom as independent director

Former president and group chief executive officer of Petronas, Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, has joined DRB-Hicom Bhd as an independent director. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Former president and group chief executive officer of Petronas, Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, has joined DRB-Hicom Bhd as an independent director starting from August 1.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia, the automotive conglomerate said Wan Zulkiflee has wide working experience in the oil and gas sector and is currently the non-executive group chairman of Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Malaysia Aviation Group Bhd since July 1.

“Wan Zulkiflee began his career in Petronas in 1983 as a process engineer involved in the development of several gas processing plants.

“In the ensuing years, Wan Zulkiflee held various positions within the Petronas group,” it added. — Bernama