Moratorium: Bank Rakyat identifies 10,000 customers in Penang potentially affected

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 10 — Bank Rakyat has identified nearly 10,000 potentially affected customers in Penang who could opt for the three-month moratorium extension to renegotiate their financing before the deadline on Sept 30.

The bank, in a statement today, said it has begun contacting the borrowers in stages to offer the three-month moratorium extension.

“The advanced assistance facility offered is specifically for customers, who have been laid off in 2020 and have yet to secure a new job, as well as those who were put on unpaid leave which could extend until December 2020.

“Targeted assistance is also offered to customers, who had their salaries deducted by employers, They could be given installment a reduction in line with the salary reduction rate for a minimum period of six months,” said the statement.

Bank Rakyat is offering a three-month moratorium extension to customers who are facing difficulties in paying their loans following the automatic moratorium period which ends on Sept 30.

Besides that, Bank Rakyat recently launched the Debt Consolidation-i Personal Financing Campaign from July 22 to Oct 31 with a total financing of up to RM200,000 for a financing period of up to 10 years.

It said among the benefits of the campaign were emphasis on instalments and a profit rate of as low as 2.38 per cent per year.

As an initiative to promote the Ar-Rahnu bank services to the community, Bank Rakyat has also relaunched the ‘2 Kilo Gold Campaign’ by offering 28 prizes worth more than RM400,000 or two kilogrammes of gold to Ar-Rahnu X’Change Pawnshop-i customers.

“During this campaign, which runs from July 15 to Nov 15, 2020, customers can call the tele-Rakyat line at 1300-80-5454 or visit the corporate website at www.bankrakyat.com.my or the official social media site of Bank Rakyat @mybankrakyat (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter),” it added. — Bernama