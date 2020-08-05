Penang Infrastructure Corporation gets new CEO in new drive forward for transport master plan

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the PIC board of directors met on July 15 and agreed to Farizan Darus’ appointment. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow announced today the appointment of former state secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus to lead the Penang Infrastructure Corporation (PIC) for a two-year term starting from August 3.

The appointment is expected to propel the multi-billion ringgit Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) forward.

“This is part of the state’s efforts to ensure the successful and effective implementation of the PTMP,” Chow said at his office here.

He said the PIC board of directors met on July 15 and agreed to Farizan’s appointment.

“The state government is of the view that Farizan is a competent candidate to hold this post based on his good reputation and his efficiency in terms of management and administration,” he said.

Farizan retired as the state secretary last November. He also previously served as the state financial officer, the Seberang Perai Municipal Council president and a director in the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Department.

Chow said Farizan will be able to lead PIC to move the PTMP forward and implement it successfully.

The PIC, incorporated on July 9, is a special purpose vehicle set up by the state government to implement the estimated RM46 billion PTMP.

It is involved in the planning and developing of the Penang South Reclamation and mega infrastructure projects under the PTMP such as the Bayan Lepas LRT, highways and the controversial undersea tunnel project.

Chow chaired the PIC board of directors with Penang state secretary Datuk Abdul Razak Jaafar and State Public Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari as the board members.

Speaking on his appointment, Farizan expressed his confidence in shouldering the responsibility of heading PIC to implement the PTMP.

“This is a heavy responsibility but I will work hard to fulfil the responsibilities given to me,” he said.