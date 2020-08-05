Bursa Malaysia stays mixed at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) marginally eased by 0.77 of-a-point to 1,575.17 from 1,575.94 at yesterday's close. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― Bursa Malaysia stayed mixed at midday today on volatile trading, with mild profit-taking mainly in commodity-related stocks, interspersed with bargain hunting in FBM ACE and smaller caps stocks.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) marginally eased by 0.77 of-a-point to 1,575.17 from 1,575.94 at yesterday's close.

The key index opened 2.88 points firmer at 1,578.82 and moved between 1,566.87 and 1,579.91 throughout the morning session.

Market breadth was positive with gainers surpassing losers 659 to 355, while 383 counters were unchanged, 566 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 9.11 billion shares worth RM4.75 billion.

An analyst said healthcare counters continued to top the gainers list due to the rising Covid-19 infections globally, followed by technology stocks which received a boost from the 0.67 per cent rise in Apple share price in the United States.

Locally, technology counters were strengthened by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation's (MDEC) newly launched Fintech Booster programme, developed in collaboration with Bank Negara Malaysia.

The programmed aimed to establish a centralised hub for consultants, advisors and solution providers to provide financial technology (fintech) companies with the necessary tools and support to develop their products and services.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM7.50 and RM16.70, respectively, while Top Glove rose six sen to RM28.42 and Hartalega added two sen to RM19.96.

Tenaga eased two sen to RM10.92 and Petronas Chemicals fell eight sen to RM5.74.

Of the most actives, Vsolar gained half-a-sen to five sen, Fintec increased two sen to 12 sen and Bioalpha improved 4.5 sen to 33 sen.

Top gainers Bursa Malaysia advanced 81 sen to RM10.76, F&N rose 62 sen to RM31.14 and Kossan bagged 58 sen to RM19.42.

Top losers MPI declined 54 sen to RM14.82, KLK dropped 48 sen to RM22.72 and Petronas Dagangan shed 36 sen to RM20.06.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index rose 44.75 points to 11,379.32, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 81.54 points higher at 13,528.03 and the FBMT 100 Index ticked up 31.71 points to 11,185.75.

The FBM 70 jumped 187.30 points to 14,929.10 while FBM ACE leapt 256.26 points to 9,916.44.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 0.69 of-a-point to 139.24, the Financial Services Index rose 1.69 points to 12,883.74 while the Plantation Index decreased 19.68 points to 7,017.07. ― Bernama