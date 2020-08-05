Bursa Malaysia mixed at mid-morning

At 11.19am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.10 points to 1,573.54 from 1,575.94 at yesterday's close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 ― The local share market’s performance turned mixed at mid-morning today with mild profit-taking in selected index-linked counters, interspersed with bargain hunting in FBM ACE and smaller caps stocks.

At 11.19am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 2.10 points to 1,573.54 from 1,575.94 at yesterday's close.

The key index opened 2.88 points firmer at 1,578.82.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 573 to 398, while 349 counters were unchanged, 643 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Trading volume stood at 6.39 billion shares worth RM3.54 billion.

In a note today, Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd said it expected regional markets to trend higher today, tracking the higher overnight Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq which climbed six per cent and over three per cent, respectively.

“Meanwhile, the local bourse is expected to chart higher today following yesterday’s late rebound. The FBM KLCI may test the 1,590 level,” it said.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank shed one sen to RM7.49, Top Glove declined six sen to RM28.30 and Hartalega slid 10 sen to RM19.82.

Public Bank added eight sen to RM16.78, Tenaga was flat at RM10.94 and Petronas Chemicals fell seven sen to RM5.75.

Of the most actives, Fintec rose two sen to 12 sen, Bioalpha gained four sen to 32.5 sen and DGB added one sen to eight sen.

Top gainers Pharmaniaga recovered 60 sen to RM4.80, Bursa Malaysia advanced 49 sen to RM10.44 and Batu Kawan bagged 44 sen to RM15.70.

Top losers KLK dropped 52 sen to RM22.68, MPI declined 40 sen to RM14.96 and HLFG shed 14 sen to RM12.72.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index edged up 20.35 points to 11,354.92, the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 33.79 points higher at 13,480.27 and the FBMT 100 Index ticked up 10.17 points to 11,164.21.

The FBM 70 jumped 111.29 points to 14,853.09 while FBM ACE soared 252.75 points to 9,312.93.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index was up 0.54 of-a-point to 139.09, the Financial Services Index rose 2.89 points to 12,884.94 while the Plantation Index erased 36.14 points to 7,000.61. ― Bernama