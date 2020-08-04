Proton sales reach eight-year high, sold 13,216 units in July

A woman walks past a logo of Proton at its headquarters in Subang Jaya January 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Proton Holdings Bhd sold 13,216 vehicles in July 2020, its highest monthly sales volume since June 2012.

Four models ended July as sales leaders in their respective segments as overall sales grew by 37.3 per cent (13,216 versus 9,623) over June 2020 and increased by 45.7 per cent (13,216 versus 9,072) over the same month in 2019.

Proton Saga once again posted the highest sales numbers and led the A-segment sedan market with 5,421 units sold in July.

Proton’s C-segment SUV, the X70, saw 3,087 units sold, followed by its the B-segment sedan, Persona (3,043 units) and the C-segment MPV, Exora (792 units).

Proton Edar Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said there has been a positive effect on other areas of the business as a result of the encouraging sales.

“For instance, Proton Commerce, our in-house vehicle financing provider, saw an increase of 100 per cent in the number of loans disbursed compared to that of the previous month.

“For August, Proton looks to continue to excite the market and stimulate sales in preparation for more model introductions later in the year,” Roslan said in a statement.

The national car maker also shared that the Malaysian car sales continued to rebound in July as a combination of tax-free incentives and consumer demand, pushing Total Industry Volume (TIV) to a 13-month high.

Proton has been a beneficiary of the increase in sales as Malaysian automotive brands once again dominated the market to account for an estimated 63.2 per cent of sales (in July 2020).

On year-to-date, Proton’s market share figure as at July 2020 stood at a forecast 21.8 per cent, a growth of 6.7 per cent over the same time period last year.

With the growth in sales, it said the volume gap compared to 2019 for Proton has shrunk to just 4.2 per cent (50,294 units vs 52,499 units), which is significantly less than the forecast gap for TIV at 33 per cent (230,929 units vs 347,177 units). — Bernama