PLUS wins gold award at AMEC Global Summit

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 ― PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has won the gold award in the Managing Crisis and Reputation category at the International Association for Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC) Global Summit 2020 Awards.

The award ceremony was held in the United Kingdom recently and this achievement has made PLUS the first highway company in the world to receive the award by AMEC.

In a statement today, PLUS Head of Corporate, Community & Public Engagement Syed Mohammed Idid Syed Ahmad Idid said the award is proof that the support from the top leadership is key to communications success.

“We are surprised and delighted that the award, which was nominated by Isentia, our regional media monitoring and analysis company was judged as the winning entry over two international brands, Fullintel who won silver and LexisNexis who received the bronze,” he said.

Meanwhile, Isentia’s Head of Insights, Asia, Prashant Saxena said its team stayed on its winning streak at the prestigious AMEC awards with high conversion rates.

“In 2020, we submitted some of our best work for six award categories resulting in four gold and one silver wins. Thanks to our Malaysia team for helping PLUS for their ongoing reputation measurement project,” he said.

AMEC Global Summit is an annual award programme that recognises the exceptional work and accomplishments of research, measurement and analytics for businesses and government communications campaigns.

AMEC is the world’s largest media intelligence and insights professional organisation, representing organisations and practitioners who provide media evaluation and communication research.

It currently has more than 160 members in 86 countries worldwide. ― Bernama