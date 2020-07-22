Bank Rakyat appoints two new directors

In a statement, the agency said the appointment was made based on their experience in entrepreneurship and technology which was expected to give value add in achieving its long-term plan, Bank Rakyat 2025. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Bank Rakyat announced today the appointment of two new directors — Datin Norhamizah Mat Tahir and Mohd Jafri Kudus — with effect from July 13.

In a statement, the agency, which is under the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, said the appointment was made based on their experience in entrepreneurship and technology which was expected to give value add in achieving its long-term plan, Bank Rakyat 2025.

Norhamizah, who is managing director of Narhamizah Tahir Associates Sdn Bhd, has been involved in business for the last 16 years.

Meanwhile, Mohd Jafri has extensive experience of more than 30 years in the fields of technology and telecommunications. He is also the executive director at Strovi Dox Sdn Bhd and a business development consultant at Antah SNC Homeland Security Sdn Bhd. — Bernama