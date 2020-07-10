Malaysia’s palm oil stock falls 6.33pc to 1.9 million tonnes in June 2020

Processed palm oil stock fell 15.79 per cent m-o-m to 873,98 tonnes during the month, but crude palm oil (CPO) supplies increased 3.56 per cent m-o-m to 1.03 million tonnes. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― Malaysia's total palm oil stock decreased by 6.33 per cent month-on-month (m-o-m) to 1.9 million tonnes in June 2020 from 2.03 million tonnes in May 2020, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said today.

In a statement today, the industrial regulator said processed palm oil stock fell 15.79 per cent m-o-m to 873,98 tonnes during the month, but crude palm oil (CPO) supplies increased 3.56 per cent m-o-m to 1.03 million tonnes.

Meanwhile, CPO production rose 14.19 per cent m-o-m to 1.89 million tonnes from 1.65 million tonnes previously.

Palm kernel output was 16.08 per cent m-o-m higher at 465,797 tonnes and crude palm kernel oil production improved 9.67 per cent m-o-m to 215,741 tonnes, while the production of palm kernel cake increased 11.34 per cent m-o-m to 245,479 tonnes.

MPOB said palm oil exports rose 24.91 per cent m-o-m in June 2020 to 1.71 million tonnes from 1.37 million tonnes previously.

Exports of palm kernel cake grew by 66.23 per cent m-o-m to 317,534 tonnes, palm kernel oil rose 25.44 per cent m-o-m to 94,144 tonnes, while oleochemical went up 17.81 per cent m-o-m to 274,391 tonnes.

Meanwhile, biodiesel exports decreased 14.1 per cent m-o-m to 16,022 tonnes.

As for imports, MPOB said the CPO imports narrowed 20.97 per cent m-o-m to 13,897 tonnes in June, while total palm oil imports expanded 31.64 per cent to 48,841 tonnes. ― Bernama