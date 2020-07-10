Bursa Malaysia remains negative at mid-afternoon

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.74 points easier at 1,581.51 from yesterday’s close of 1,583.25. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the negative zone at mid-afternoon today, weighed by profit-taking in selected heavyweights led by Tenaga and Petronas Chemicals (PChem).

Tenaga and PChem contributed a combined 5.974 points to the barometer index's loss.

At 3.01pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.74 points easier at 1,581.51 from yesterday’s close of 1,583.25.

The index opened 4.33 points weaker at 1,578.92.

Overall market breadth was negative as losers surpassed gainers 682 to 354, while 352 counters were unchanged, 565 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.81 billion shares worth RM3.24 billion.

Among heavyweights, Tenaga fell 22 sen to RM11.26, Pchem lost 21 sen to RM6.23, Maybank eased three sen to RM7.88 and Public Bank shed six sen to RM18.44.

Top Glove surged 78 sen to RM21.98 and Hartalega rose 56 sen to RM17.16.

Of the most active stocks, Dagang Nexchange added three sen to 24.5 sen, PDZ Holdings gained 5.5 sen to 24.5 sen and Dagang Nexchange warrant improved two sen to four sen.

VSolar Group slid 1.5 sen to 5.5 sen while Trive Property was flat at 1.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas dipped 6.42 points to 11,154.54, the FBMT 100 Index eased 1.96 points to 11,008.88 and the FBM ACE dropped 159.38 points to 7,078.54.

The FBM 70 expanded 38.02 points to 13,828.33 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 20.68 points to 12,755.07.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 55.66 points to 13,489.92, the Industrial Products and Services Index shed 1.77 points to 137.93 and the Plantation Index fell 64.28 points to 6,794.54. ― Bernama