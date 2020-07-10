Bursa Malaysia ends lower at mid-day

At noon break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 2.76 points to 1,580.49 from yesterday’s close of 1,583.25. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower today in line with regional peers, weighed down by profit-taking in selected heavyweight counters.

At noon break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 2.76 points to 1,580.49 from yesterday’s close of 1,583.25.

The index opened 4.33 points weaker at 1,578.92 and moved between 1,574.08 and 1,584.45 throughout the period.

Overall market breadth was negative as losers surpassed gainers 600 to 363, while 366 counters were unchanged, 624 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 4.90 billion shares worth RM2.69 billion.

Regionally, China's Shanghai Stock Exchange fell 1.05 per cent to 3,414.21, Japan’s Nikkei Index shed 0.22 per cent to 22,480.42, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index decreased 1.17 per cent 25,902.86, while Singapore's Straits Times Index eased 0.63 per cent to 2,652.65.

A dealer said Asian shares traded lower alongside Chinese stocks which also retreated from its eight consecutive days of surge.

The regional peers took the cue from the slump in the US equities on concerns that a resurgence in Covid-19 cases would derail the world’s biggest economy’s recovery, she said.

Locally, Bursa Malaysia was traded mostly lower throughout the morning session, on a lack of fresh catalysts to prop up the market, she said.

She added rally on financial stocks for the past few days cooled today, but buying in glove makers stocks continued to support the market.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased two sen to RM7.89, Public Bank reduced eight sen to RM18.42 and Tenaga fell 14 sen to RM11.34.

Top Glove rose 44 sen to RM21.62 and Hartalega increased 42 sen to RM17.02.

Of the most active, Dagang Nexchange added four sen to 25.5 sen, Dagang Nexchange warrant gained 2.5 sen to 4.5 sen, Trive Property eased half-a-sen to one sen, VSolar Group slid 1.5 sen to 5.5 sen while PDZ Holdings was flat at 19 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas edged up 0.47 of a point to 11,161.43, the FBMT 100 Index improved 1.65 points to 11,012.49 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 24.52 points to 12,758.91.

The FBM 70 expanded 84.86 points to 13,875.17, but the FBM ACE dropped 83.14 points to 7,154.78.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 45.20 points to 13,500.38, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.45 points to 138.25 and the Plantation Index contracted 60.80 points to 6,798.02. ― Bernama