UMK proposes centre for national business incubator

KOTA BARU, July 6 — The proposed National Business Incubator at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) is expected to provide numerous benefits to the residents as well as the local entrepreneurs as a laboratory, guidance centre and working space for developing innovative products that can be commercialised locally and internationally.

UMK Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Noor Azizi Ismail said, with existing industry expertise and cooperation, UMK is confident that it could lead the entrepreneurial agenda for the university as well as the nation.

He said, with the commitment and hard work from all parties, he was optimistic that the dream to make UMK as a renowned entrepreneurial university in the region could be realised.

“At present, UMK has eight incubators which are described as basic, innovations, business and commercialisation that can support and better manage the entrepreneurial activities by the students for it to be more systematic.

“The incubator centre will be developed as a co-working space for student-owned and alumni-owned companies, a discussion space and a platform for entrepreneurs to share ideas and experience in the process to build products with market value,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama