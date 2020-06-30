Post-Covid-19: MBM creates digital entrepreneur hub for youth

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) in collaboration with the the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and Celcom Axiata has created a smart and digital entrepreneur hub, aimed at providing new employment opportunities for youth.

MBM Industrial, Economy and Entrepreneurship Bureau deputy chairman Nurliana Muhammad, said the hub would also provide assistance to youth in terms of leveraging digital platforms and help them face the post-Covid-19 economic challenges.

“We are providing more new opportunities in the new norm environment.

“By providing more platforms, more job opportunities can be created, thus reducing the unemployment rate among youth,” she said after appearing on a Bernama TV programme tonight.

Nurliana said the creation of the hub is in line with the National Entrepreneurship Policy 2030 (DKN2030) and the MBM’s target to help the five youth groups namely B40, urban poor, single mothers, Orang Asli and persons with disabilities.

“Usually if they are given jobs which are of interest to them...these groups will go far. That’s why we want to create more opportunities for them especially in entrepreneurship,” she added. — Bernama