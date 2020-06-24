DCPI maintains 2.9pc drop in May 2020, says Dept of Statistics Malaysia

Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) declined 2.9 per cent in May to 117.9. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) declined 2.9 per cent in May to 117.9 versus 121.4 in the same month last year, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

The 2.9 per cent dropped in the index was similar to that of April 2020 (against April 2019), which was the lowest rate of change since 2010.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the decrease in the overall index was driven by the decline of transport (-20.8 per cent), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (-2.6 per cent), clothing and footwear (-1.1 per cent) and furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance (-0.2 per cent), contributing 45.7 per cent of overall weight.

“Nevertheless, food and non-alcoholic beverages continued to increase in May 2020 by 1.2 per cent to 134.3 compared to 132.7 in the corresponding month of the preceding year,” he said in a statement today.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages contributes 29.5 per cent of CPI weight.

Similarly, miscellaneous goods and services also inclined by 2.8 per cent, followed by communication (1.6 per cent), health (1.2 per cent) and education (1.0 per cent).

Mohd Uzir said the CPI without fuel was at a positive rate of 0.1 per cent in May 2020 compared to 0.2 per cent in April 2020.

The CPI without fuel covers all goods and services except unleaded petrol RON95, unleaded petrol RON97 and diesel.

“The lower average price of RON95 in April 2020, which recorded RM1.30 per litre compared to RM2.08 in May 2019, contributed to the decrease of the transport and overall index.

“In addition, the average price of RON97 decreased to RM1.60 per litre compared to RM2.74, while diesel declined to RM1.45 per litre from RM2.18 in the corresponding month of the preceding year,” he added.

On a monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.3 per cent compared to April 2020, attributed to transport (1.0 per cent), miscellaneous goods and services (0.5 per cent), food and non-alcoholic beverages (0.3 per cent), restaurants and hotels (0.1 per cent), and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.1 per cent).

For the period of January to May 2020, the CPI slipped 0.7 per cent compared to the same period last year due to transport (-9.1 per cent) and clothing and footwear (-1.2 per cent).

The index for all states decreased between -1.9 to -3.8 per cent in May 2020 compared to that of May 2019. The highest decrease was recorded by Sarawak (-3.8 per cent) followed by Kelantan (-3.7 per cent), and Kedah and Perlis (-3.7 per cent).

However, all states registered an increase in the index of food and non-alcoholic beverages. — Bernama