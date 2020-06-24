Bursa Malaysia mixed at opening

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed today, getting a boost from overnight gains on Wall Street.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) traded on a weaker note, losing 3.61 points to 1,503.43 from yesterday’s close of 1,507.04.

The index opened 0.34 of-a-point better at 1,507.238.

However, overall market breadth was positive with gainers outpacing losers 272 to 147, while 305 counters were unchanged, 207 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 661 million shares worth RM173.7 million.

Rakuten Trade Research said the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index gained 131.1 points to 26,156.1, technology-led index Nasdaq Composite continued to chart higher as the index closed 0.74 per cent higher at 10,131.4, while the S&P 500 Index rose 0.43 per cent to 3,131,3 points.

“Wall Street was up again, citing economic recovery and potential additional stimulus. As for the regional equities, we reckon prevailing consolidation to continue today, having closed firmer yesterday,” it said in a note today.

On the local front, it expects the FBM KLCI to possibly test the 1,515 level, having rebounded from below 1,500 mark yesterday due to some late buying activities.

Among Bursa Malaysia’s heavyweights dragging the FBM KLCI into the red, Petronas Dagangan declined 88 sen to RM21.80, TNB was eight sen lower at RM11.80 and Maybank and Maxis lost four sen to RM7.61 and RM5.36, respectively.

Of the most actives, Trive Property was flat at one sen, MQ Technology down one sen to 5.5 sen, while Tadmax added three sen to 31 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index dropped 13.04 points to 10,578.53, the FBMT 100 Index depreciated 16.23 points to 10,425.60, while the FBM 70 advanced 15.01 points to 12,937.39.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 9.25 points down at 12,015.74, and the FBM ACE slid 14.09 points to 6,268.55.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.33 of-a-point to 136.42, the Financial Services Index depreciated 23.24 points to 12,849.28, while the Plantation Index gained 27.20 points to 6,761.74. — Bernama