Bloomberg obtains BNM’s approval for FXGO in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Bloomberg Tradebook Singapore Pte Ltd has obtained approval from Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) to offer its foreign exchange electronic trade negotiation platform (FXGO) in Malaysia under BNM’s new Framework for Electronic Trading Platforms.

Bloomberg Global Head of FX Electronic Trading, Tod Van Name, said with FXGO, the Malaysian foreign exchange (FX) trading community could make more informed trading, hedging and investment decisions with advanced features such as netting, staging, pre-trade and post-trade allocations, reporting and straight-through processing.

“Bloomberg has been a long-standing and dedicated partner for the Malaysian financial markets, and this approval further cements Bloomberg’s long-term commitment to the Malaysian market.

“We look forward to supporting the central bank in building a more transparent and efficient FX market,” he said in a statement today.

FXGO is an electronic trade platform for negotiating trades in spot, outright, swap, non-deliverable forward, deposit, and FX option transactions.

As a multi-bank FX trade platform, FXGO users can request prices from preferred banks, negotiate trades and seamlessly integrate trade negotiation details into order management, risk management and back office systems. — Bernama