MPC teams up with Perak govt to boost productivity, investment activity

Perak Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Datuk Yahya urged industry players in the state to leverage on the opportunity, and collaborate with MPC to boost their businesses. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) and the Perak Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee have teamed up to double up on productivity and investment activity in Perak.

In a statement, MPC said the effort, which is part of Perak Productive’s initiatives, would see both parties working on five main programmes soon to boost productivity and increase investment domestically and internationally.

The programmes are PULSE 2.0 (one-stop centre for Perak industry), Ready to Business Pack, Digital Infrastructure, Industry Quality Award, and Industry 4.0 Readiness Assessment.

MPC director-general Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said as industries have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and businesses are reopening, double-up efforts would lead to a double-up impact.

“We have launched cooperation for Pahang Productive and Sarawak Productive, and now we are moving towards Perak Productive.

“MPC hopes that these building blocks at the state level will form a solid productivity framework at the national level. In cementing the building blocks, MPC maximises technology and digitalisation,” said Abdul Latif.

Meanwhile, Perak Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Datuk Yahya urged industry players in the state to leverage on the opportunity, and collaborate with MPC to boost their businesses.

“Increased productivity means enhanced sales and optimised resources. The programmes under Perak Productive are tested and proven for industry players to help their operations.

“We look forward to the implementation of these programmes which will eventually lead to investment growth domestically and internationally into Perak,” said Shahrul Zaman. — Bernama