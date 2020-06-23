EPF connects additional Fund Management Institutions to i-Invest facility

In a statement today, the EPF said the additional platforms will enhance EPF members’ flexibility when conducting Members Investment Scheme (MIS) transactions online, which is a core objective of i-Invest. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has connected five additional platforms from six Fund Management Institutions (FMIs) to i-Invest, the fund’s self-service online investment facility.

In a statement today, the EPF said the additional platforms will enhance EPF members’ flexibility when conducting Members Investment Scheme (MIS) transactions online, which is a core objective of i-Invest.

The platforms are from Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd, Kenanga Investors Bhd, RHB Asset Management Sdn Bhd (sharing its platform with RHB Islamic International Management Berhad), Hong Leong Asset Management Bhd, and TA Investment Management Bhd.

“There is now a total of 10 FMI platforms directly connected to i-Invest, the previous five pilot platforms were from Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd, Eastspring Investments Bhd, Manulife Investment Management Bhd, Principal Asset Management Bhd, and Public Mutual Bhd.

“FMIs without their own platforms offer investment products on i-Invest through the two appointed Institutional UTS Advisers (IUTAs), which are iFAST Capital Sdn Bhd and Phillip Mutual Bhd,” it said.

The EPF said up to April 30, 2020, i-Invest, which was launched in August 2019, has recorded approximately 25,000 transactions with an overall value of RM219.3 million.

“It also offers tools to compare different unit trust funds offered by FMIs, a consolidated view of members’ investment holdings, and information on cost of investment, historical fund performance, as well as required statutory information,” it said.

The EPF has strict guidelines for FMIs to comply with to safeguard the integrity of the MIS and the best interest of participating members, as well as to ensure that FMIs carry out their duties ethically and competently.

“Beginning May 1, 2020, members investing through i-Invest will not be charged any upfront fee by FMIs for a period of 12 months. This will enable members to diversify their retirement portfolio at a lower cost,” it added. — Bernama