Bursa Malaysia turns red at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Bursa Malaysia turned red at mid-morning today, in line with other regional bourses, as the renewed US-China trade dispute triggered selling activities among Asian markets.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 11.24 point to 1,500 from Monday’s close of 1,511.24.

The index opened 0.09 point weaker at 1,511.15.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 488 to 292, while 401 counters were unchanged, 751 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 3.22 billion units worth RM1.24 billion.

In a news report today, a dealer said a senior White House official’s remarks that the US-China trade deal was “over” had quickly revived concerns among investors.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank shed three sen to RM7.63, Public Bank reduced 32 sen to RM16.46, IHH Healthcare dipped nine sen to RM5.43, while TNB and Petronas Chemicals rose six sen to RM11.84 and RM6.33, respectively.

Of the most actives, Iris Corp and Anzo improved one sen each to 18.5 sen and 13 sen, respectively, MQ Technology was flat at 6.5 sen, while AT Systematization slipped one sen to 11.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went down 62.46 points to 10,553.51, the FBMT 100 Index erased 64.22 points to 10,403.01, while the FBM 70 fell 24.82 points to 12,914.34.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 46.94 points lower at 11,963.06 but the FBM ACE climbed 30.64 points to 6,159.10.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index earned 0.16 of-a-point to 134.96, the Plantation Index slipped 67.80 points to 6,678.94, while the Financial Services Index dropped 126.69 points to 12,887.53. — Bernama