Bank Rakyat launches Term Deposit-i Account campaign for loyal customers

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Bank Rakyat has launched seven months and 11 months campaign for the Term Deposit-i Account (individuals), exclusively for existing customers who subscribe for any of the bank’s products or services.

Chief executive officer Datuk Rosman Mohamed said the campaign, which runs from June 15 to November 15, 2020, was held to show its appreciation to customers who are loyal to the bank amidst the challenging global economy caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Besides helping them in making smart financial planning, customers can also increase their potential profit in facing the new normal,” he said in a statement today.

He said customers just have to make a minimum placement of RM10,000 in their Term Deposit-i accounts for a choice of seven months or 11 months period, with a profit rate of 2.8 per cent per annum and 3.0 per cent per annum, respectively.

“The profit for this campaign will be paid on a monthly basis or upon maturity of the Tem Deposit-i, based on the customers’ choice, and will be credited into their Savings Account-i or Electronic Current Account-i (eCA-i),” said Rosman.

For further information, customers can contact tele-Rakyat contact centre at 1300-80-5454 or visit Bank Rakyat’s corporate website at www.bankrakyat.com.my or its official social media, @mybankrakyat (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter). — Bernama