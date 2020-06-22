Vehicle sales in Malaysia 62pc lower in May, says MAA

The Malaysian Automotive Association attributed the lower sales volume to cautious consumer sentiment and the fact that the Road Transport Department Malaysia had only resumed new passenger car registrations from May 13 onwards. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Vehicle sales in Malaysia declined by 62 per cent to 22,960 units in May 2020 from 60,760 units in the same month last year.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) attributed the lower sales volume to cautious consumer sentiment and the fact that the Road Transport Department Malaysia had only resumed new passenger car registrations from May 13 onwards.

MAA said production also declined to 12,286 units during the month under review compared with 51,454 units in May 2019.

“Sales volume in June 2020 will be higher than May 2020 as businesses resumed after the lifting of restrictions for most economic activities.

“Traffic to car showrooms has also improved after the government’s announcement on the sales tax exemption,” the association added. — Bernama