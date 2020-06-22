Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-morning

On the broader market, however, losers led gainers 415 to 358, while 370 counters were unchanged, 789 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Bursa Malaysia remained on the positive territory at mid-morning today, supported buy consistent buying momentum in selected heavyweights amid mixed sentiment in the regional markets.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up 3.58 point to 1,510.84 from Friday’s close of 1,507.26.

The index opened 1.31 points weaker at 1,505.95.

On the broader market, however, losers led gainers 415 to 358, while 370 counters were unchanged, 789 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.56 billion units worth RM1.23 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank rose two sen to RM7.68, Public Bank jumped 14 sen to RM16.72, Petronas Chemicals improved one sen to RM6.28, IHH Healthcare went up seven sen to RM5.47, while TNB was flat at RM11.80.

Of the most active, MQ Technology, Minetech and Eden Inc increased one sen each to six sen, 34 sen and 20.5 sen, respectively, while Key Alliance was flat at 7.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went up 17.38 points to 10,617.98, the FBMT 100 Index gained 17.52 points to 10,467, while the FBM 70 fell 7.45 points to 12,949.07.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was 21.29 points higher at 12,023.37 and the FBM ACE climbed 74.97 points to 6,127.83.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.05 of-a-point to 135.14, the Plantation Index slipped 43.69 points to 6,753.86, while the Financial Services Index advanced 11.80 points to 12,999.05. — Bernama